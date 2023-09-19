Welcome to your dream home! This stunning 5 bed, 5 bath ranch is a rare find. Situated on a prime lot that backs to a walking path, you'll enjoy privacy on the large composite deck. The beautiful stone façade of the home is just the beginning of the many luxurious features inside. Upon entering, you will find 2 primary suites on the main floor, complete w/spacious walk-in closets that feature custom-built shelving. The kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring top-of-the-line appliances, including a 6-burner stove w/griddle, ice maker, beverage fridge, & a second kitchen in the pantry that is perfect for entertaining. The lower level is equally impressive, w/a spacious family room , walk up bar, & three additional bedrooms (each with its own bath). A laundry space on this level is an added bonus, making it easy to accommodate guests or create a separate living space for in-laws or children. The extensive landscape rounds off this beautiful home.