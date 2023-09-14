COMPLETELY UPDATED! Check out this one-of-a kind view! This 1.5 story is situated on 1.52 acres and has a completely private backyard backing up to Chalco Park/Wehrspann Lake. These are some of the most stunning views of trees and nature, and the property even includes its own pond with sand beach and par 3 golf hole! This 5 bed, 6 bath, 3 car garage home in popular Cinnamon Acres is MOVE IN READY! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, eat-in dining area, and a double-sided fireplace. The main floor also includes a massive family room with high ceilings and huge windows, and a spacious primary bedroom with his and hers walk-in closets. The upstairs has 3 additional bedrooms, one with a secret room! Finished lower level has an additional bedroom and bathroom, a maple/granite wet bar and is perfect for entertaining. Set up your showing today on this truly unique and gorgeous home!