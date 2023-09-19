Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in Five Fountains! This stunning and spacious 1.5 story, stately home offers a perfect blend of elegance and functionality. With an all stone and brick exterior on a beautifully landscaped corner lot with circular drive, it impresses from the start. Be welcomed by a main floor which boasts a grand winding staircase, towering ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with double islands and top-end appliances, a custom stone 2-story fireplace in the main living area with soaring windows, formal dining, two separate living spaces, and a formal office space. Upstairs, find 3 additional spacious bedrooms, all with their own baths and a giant rec room, coupled with an upstairs second laundry. The lower level features a FULL second gourmet kitchen, a large custom gym area, 5th bedroom, and a flex room. Located close to the Dodge Expressway, everything is at your fingertips in this wonderful location. Don't miss the opportunity to call this masterpiece yours!