REDUCED! Seller is motivated! This magnificent home located on almost an acre lot in the prestigious Linden Estates neighborhood. This all brick retreat with a Divinci roof is situated on a cul de sac boasts a circular driveway, a grand entrance, and soaring 18ft ceilings. The open floor plan with a formal and informal dining area makes this stunning home perfect for endless entertaining. The lavish primary suite features a gas fireplace, en suite bathroom, and a private sun room overlooking the in-ground pool. With full bathrooms and walk in closets in every bedroom, also prepare to enjoy the abundance of natural light beaming in from oversized windows. French doors in the walk-out basement lead to the backyard oasis with plenty of patio space, greenery, and an in-ground pool. The wine cellar, gym, wet bar, and fireplace, make the basement an ideal leisure space. Welcome Home! Seller prefers but does not require Unity Title Group. AMA OPEN HOUSE ***SUNDAY 8/27 FROM 1PM - 3PM***