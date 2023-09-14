Thank you for considering Lifetime Structures for your new custom home at Heartland Estates. This stately, over 1/2 acre, walkout lot is perfect for your dream home and is currently a blank slate! Renderings are illustrations ONLY from a past build. Plans, finishes, details, and prices are subject to change. Awaiting final site approval to start construction. These concept photos feature double doors opening to a 2-story entry w/ a glass rail- creating a stunning first impression. Gorgeous wood flooring leads into the kitchen w/ quartz countertops & backsplash. The primary retreat is a secluded oasis for relaxation. With the highest quality finishes, expansive finished basement, and unique design touches. Lifetime Structures is committed to building high-quality custom homes that meet your unique needs and to ensure your new home exceeds your expectations and reflects your custom design.