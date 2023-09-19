Ponca Hills 1.5 story horse property on 9.27 acres w/in-ground pool & 50x50 outbuilding housing 4 horse stalls. Inside you'll find an abundance of space w/ over 6500 FSF. Main level features an open floor plan & provides the perfect space for entertaining w/ massive kitchen and living area w/ huge windows letting in natural light & giving a beautiful view of the private, treed lot. Main floor primary suite complete w/ luxurious full bathroom where you'll find a large tub, walk-in shower & dual walk-in closets. Main floor laundry. Upper level houses 2 bedrooms w/ Jack & Jill bathroom. Lower level provides another separate living quarters w/ full kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 additional bathrooms, laundry room & soundproof media room. Outside is a backyard oasis featuring in-ground pool, hot tub, cabana, gas firepit, expansive kitchen & pool house. Property has full electronic fencing and sprinkler system. This property is truly an incredible mini-resort providing everything you could ask for!