Magnificent new ranch plan by R&A Builders set on one of the largest acreage lots in Privada with a view for miles! Professionally decorated with gorgeous finishes. 5 bedroom, 5 Bath, oversize 4 car garage. Stunning Kitchen & living areas. Drywall stage as of May 2023 – call agent for more details. Low mill levy – No SID! Conveniently located on 204th & West Center Rd, you are close to everything, shopping, groceries, parks & lakes. Walk to Blue Sage Elementary (buyers need to confirm school assignments).
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $2,000,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
New Price and New Carpet!!! Plus, Up to $3,000 in allowable buyers closing cost paid by the seller!! Just move into this highly sought after F…
This three-bedroom ranch home on a corner lot in South Omaha is ready for its new owners. There's so much potential here, spacious corner lot,…
Prime Commercial Space in High Traffic Area Welcome to a rare opportunity to secure a commercial space in the heart of Council Bluffs. This re…
Proudly presenting The Pointe House, an incredible one of a kind architectural masterpiece sitting on nearly 11 acres overlooking the Missouri…
Great location, minutes from downtown, midtown crossing and the interstate. This 3 bedrooms, 2 baths , 1 1/2 story has been completely renovat…