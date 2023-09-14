Magnificent new ranch plan by R&A Builders set on one of the largest acreage lots in Privada with a view for miles! Professionally decorated with gorgeous finishes. 5 bedroom, 5 Bath, oversize 4 car garage. Stunning Kitchen & living areas. Drywall stage as of May 2023 – call agent for more details. Low mill levy – No SID! Conveniently located on 204th & West Center Rd, you are close to everything, shopping, groceries, parks & lakes. Walk to Blue Sage Elementary (buyers need to confirm school assignments).