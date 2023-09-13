Contract Pending, on the market for Back Up Offers. ** open house 8-6-23 CANCELLED ** The list of things to love and appreciate about this massive Minne Lusa 2.5 Story home is impressive. the new kitchen features Samsung stainless steel appliances and gorgeous white quartz countertops. Both bathrooms are also updated and you'll love the gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Most of the plumbing and electrical are up to date, as well as the newe high efficiency HVAC & newer water heater. ALL 28 windows are also NEW! This surprisingly spacious and solid home looks forward to your visit! AMA