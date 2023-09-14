MODEL HOME - NOT FOR SALE - Welcome to HILLS OF ASPEN CREEK – Home of the QUARTZ Model Home by Richland Homes. This remarkable location is exclusive to Richland Homes, just minutes from Hwy 370, I-80, the best schools, restaurants, shopping, parks and recreation areas. This QUARTZ floor plan is part of the Richland Homes Aspire Collection, featuring TWO Ranch Plans and FOUR Two-Story Plans, ranging from 1473 – 2428 square feet. Richland Homes offers a fantastic menu of choice options for each individual plan to help Homeowners create their dream home. Models are listed at Current Base & Lot Prices ONLY according to Richland Homes Standard Features and does not reflect the current options shown at this model. Models will show a variation of included features & options available and can be viewed by visiting during Model Hours – Thurs-Sun Noon-4pm.