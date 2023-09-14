The Popular Blue Sapphire by Richland Homes on a west facing, walk out lot. This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths & 3 car garage with an open concept floor plan. A gas stove & fireplace, a mixture of White & Quill Cabinets to compliment the Light & dark Quartz counters, slow close mechanisms on kitchen doors/drawers. Garage doors are both 8' and offers a side service door on the 3rd stall. A large 16 x 10 deck facing the sunrise each day includes a 12 x 10 cover, sprinkler system and full sod and so much more. Stop in to the Richland Homes model home in Hills of Aspen Creek for more details on this home under construction w/est completion August 2023. Some pics of Model home