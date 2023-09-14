Trademark Homes Devonshire Ranch Plan for sale in Indian Pointe as soon as Fall of 2023! 5 Bed/3 Bath/3 Car walk out Ranch with finished basement with 2 Bedrooms/ 1 shared bath, rec room, wet bar, & fireplace. Plus ALL of the custom high end features you expect to find in every Trademark Home including solid surface counters, custom cabinetry, covered deck, and luxurious master suite. Home will be ready January 2024. At this time paint and flooring selections could be made. Photos in listing are of similar home/ plan. AMA
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $559,967
