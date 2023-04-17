Looking for that home that has room for everyone? Look no further, welcome to 10639 S 190th St! This gorgeous new-construction home offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms spread over 3,726 square feet of luxurious living space. The heart of the home is the open living room and kitchen, featuring quartz counters, a large island, plenty of custom cabinetry and a walk-in pantry. The main level also hosts a flex room and study, while downstairs you’ll find a wet bar and entertainment room with an additional bedroom and 3/4 bath. The primary suite on the 2nd level has an expansive bath with a spacious walk-in shower with an oversized closet that walks through to the laundry room. Bedroom 2 is a "mini primary" with its own attached bath, while a full bath is conveniently located between the other 2 upstairs bedrooms. Enjoy the oversized 3-car garage and covered patio. Conveniently located near the new Aspen Creek elementary and Middle schools, this property has it all! Don’t miss out on this one!