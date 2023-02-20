Contract Pending Luxury Villa by Thomas David Fine Homes. Spacious villa with interior design and appointments that you will appreciate. Primary suite that you will enjoy, Large kitchen design, spacious dinette, and a Large 3 car garage with zero entry are all offered in the floorplan. Located on a West facing walkout lot in subdivision. Privada offers a great location and will offer shopping and restaurants in the future. Stop by the Model at 2902 S 209th Court to learn more. Estimated completion date is late December 2022 Price may change depending on final selections.