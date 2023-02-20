Contract Pending Luxury Villa by Thomas David Fine Homes. Spacious villa with interior design and appointments that you will appreciate. Primary suite that you will enjoy, Large kitchen design, spacious dinette, and a Large 3 car garage with zero entry are all offered in the floorplan. Located on a West facing walkout lot in subdivision. Privada offers a great location and will offer shopping and restaurants in the future. Stop by the Model at 2902 S 209th Court to learn more. Estimated completion date is late December 2022 Price may change depending on final selections.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $719,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Contract Pending remain on market for back up offers. No showings until 1-5-2023. Exceptional all-brick townhouse in the heart of Spring Green…
MODEL NOT FOR SALE! UNDER CONSTRUCTION- EST. COMPLETION April 2023. This gorgeous ranch by Jeff Wearden Homes, LLC. in Silverleaf will sit on …
Model Home Not For Sale --- Ideal Designs Custom Homes custom 2 Story plan 5 Bed/5 bath situated on a highly desired Bluewater estate lot with…
Unbelievable opportunity to own a gorgeous all brick home in Woods Park, perched on a double lot affront a brick road. This beauty sits on a d…
Spectacular Firethorn ranch perched high on the hill just off of the Short Course and a quick cart ride to the Resort (Pool & 2 private re…