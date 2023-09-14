$10,000 Buyer Incentive Available on THIS home! Valid for accepted offers by 9/30/2023. New Chestnut Ranch built by Kelly Construction! This home contains 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 3 car garage. Fall in love with the floor plan, featuring great room with a beautiful fireplace to cozy up next to. You will love with the open kitchen with a huge island and pantry. Enjoy the primary suite that has a walk-in closet, walk-in shower, double sink vanity, and heated floor! The massive walkout basement is perfect for entertaining! The basement is equipped with a bar, 2 bedrooms, flex room, and lots of windows for natural light. While outdoors you can admire the covered deck with FIREPLACE and enjoy your backyard with no rear neighbors! (PARK COMING SOON!) This home has everything you could want and more, don't miss your chance to make it your own. You won't be disappointed! Builder warranty + 3 Year Service One Home Warranty included!