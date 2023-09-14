Low mil levy 2.38! If it's a peaceful, paradise property you're looking for, you've found it! This custom 4,678 sq ft home sits on a quiet, cul-de-sac, mature, tranquil 1 acre lot, enveloped in a cocoon of trees & foliage. Enjoy your morning coffee on the quiet covered front porch overlooking the park-like front yard or relax w/ a private dinner on the expansive back deck as you take in the calming view of the trees & forest beyond! This home has been well-cared for w/ modern, high-end updates including a new driveway, new roof, siding, windows, kitchen, fresh paint and your private wine cabinet. The primary bedroom had been updated to include a huge W/I closet, a second closet, a soft close custom vanity & a custom walk-in tile shower! The basement has & enclosed theater room w/ surround sound including a bar & snack area! Also included are the invisible dog fence & a reverse osmosis water system. AMA-AATLA