This gorgeous ranch features everything you are looking for - Open Concept floor plan, Large Kitchen Island, Huge Walk In Pantry, Vaulted ceilings, Covered Patio, Media Room, Wet Bar, Primary Suite with walk in shower, walk in closet, soaker tub, dual sinks and lots of natural light. 4 Car garage, all high end materials and still time to choose finishes and make it yours! Photos are of previous build and finishes are subject to change. Call today for more information.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $785,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Contract Pending remain on market for back up offers. No showings until 1-5-2023. Exceptional all-brick townhouse in the heart of Spring Green…
MODEL NOT FOR SALE! UNDER CONSTRUCTION- EST. COMPLETION April 2023. This gorgeous ranch by Jeff Wearden Homes, LLC. in Silverleaf will sit on …
Model Home Not For Sale --- Ideal Designs Custom Homes custom 2 Story plan 5 Bed/5 bath situated on a highly desired Bluewater estate lot with…
Unbelievable opportunity to own a gorgeous all brick home in Woods Park, perched on a double lot affront a brick road. This beauty sits on a d…
Spectacular Firethorn ranch perched high on the hill just off of the Short Course and a quick cart ride to the Resort (Pool & 2 private re…