Agent has equity. Almost a 10% CAP RATE. Welcome to this one-of-a-kind midcentury modern home nestled in the heart of the popular Elkhorn South School District. Surrounded by lush trees and nestled on a private street, this stunning property is truly a rare find. With its unique design and striking architectural details, this home is sure to impress. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by a light and airy open-concept living space, featuring soaring ceilings, large windows, and an abundance of natural light. The clean lines and minimalist aesthetic of this home create a sense of calm and tranquility that will make you feel right at home. The dining area is perfect for hosting dinner parties or enjoying a casual meal with family and friends. The bedrooms are spacious and beautifully appointed, offering a serene retreat at the end of a busy day. One of the most exciting features of this home is that it's among the top revenue producing AirBNBs in the state and completely turn key.