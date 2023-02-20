MODEL NOT FOR SALE! UNDER CONSTRUCTION- EST. COMPLETION April 2023. This gorgeous ranch by Jeff Wearden Homes, LLC. in Silverleaf will sit on a large corner lot, backing to a generous greenspace. Garage space galore with 2 oversized split garages. Split ranch featuring a primary suite wing with two additional bedrooms on the opposite side of the house on the main level. Life is definitely easier with this large home management center. Custom kitchen with adjacent sub kitchen providing plenty of extra storage and even has access to the garage. Plenty of finished room in the basement with 3 additional bedrooms, rec room, wet bar, and more! This home is going to be a breath-taking showstopper - yet full of function and designed for the convenience of every day living! Photos will be added as the construction gets underway and throughout the process!I