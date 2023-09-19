One of a kind ranch style home with designer finishes located in Silverleaf Estates! Open floor plan with floor-to-ceiling windows provides a gorgeous view of mature tree lined back yard and large salt water inground pool. You will love the chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances with huge island and eating bar that accommodates 8. Unique dining room with French doors leads to front patio area—a wonderful place to enjoy morning coffee or to unwind with a glass of wine in the evening. Prepare to be WOWED by the beautiful sunken bar in the lower level– a must see!! Three-car heated garage w/plumbing and Level 2 electric car charger for EV. Low maintenance pool is self cleaning and includes new heater, pump and automatic pool cover. Additional amenities include covered composite deck, fire pit on patio, new roof and A/C in 2019, Kinetico water softener and reverse osmosis system, plantation shutters and so much more. Must see!
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $899,000
