Linden Estates 1.5-Story w/over 6,000 sq ft of wonderful living space and 4 car garage. Situated on over a 1/2-acre flat lot, this 5-BR/6-bath home is waiting for its new family. You will love the large entry open to great room featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and Fireplace, Dining Room, plus office w/ built-ins and wood floor. The kitchen boasts lots of cabinet space, dbl ovens, center island, large table area & fabulous hearth room w/ Fireplace. The main floor Primary Suite features private, covered deck, large walk-in closet & walk in shower. The spacious 2nd floor BRs all with attached baths-ensuites & walk-in closets. LL is the perfect space for entertaining guests w/ family room, wet bar, Fireplace, game room, large exercise room, & 5th bedroom w/ oversized walk-in closet, plus a ton of storage & walks out to private, east-facing backyard for great summer evening shade. Amazing location with expressway, shopping and schools. Newer windows and DaVinci roof