Stunning Baywood 2 story backing to the Zorinsky Preserve! Situated on nearly half an acre. Side load garage. Two story foyer with curved staircase. Main level with hardwood flooring and 9+ ft ceilings throughout. Updated kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, undercabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances, dinette area and nice sized pantry. Spacious great room with gorgeous fireplace, built-ins and bay windows. Updated primary suite with double closets, beautiful marble tile shower, soaker tub and newer double vanities with quartz countertops. Two additional upper level baths have been updated. Walk-out lower level has additional bedroom with 3/4 bath, large family room with fireplace and wet bar. Professionally landscaped, fully fenced, flat backyard offers newer composite deck and amazing views of the preserve. Steps to Zorinsky Lake and trails. AMA