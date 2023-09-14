Gorgeous Timeless Custom Home! Step inside & fall in love with this beautifully crafted custom home. Modern, unique updated color scheme. Quality meets comfort with an outstanding ranch layout made for today's living. Amazing open kitchen w/ center island, gas range, walk-in pantry, stunning fixtures & eat-in dining space. Gorgeous great room w/ dreamy windows, focal fireplace & 12ft ceilings. 3 bedrooms on the main floor. Master suite w/ walk-in shower, spacious closet. Drop zone. Finished basement w/ two additional bedrooms, bathroom, wet bar & family room. Three car garage. Full of character, a new construction home that is to be seen! Estimated to be completed Spring 2024.
5 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $550,000
