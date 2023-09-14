Silverstone's 1.5 Story Model Home under contract. The arrival in the front door is breathtaking with 18' ceilings and expansive windows. The main floor showcases a chef and family inspired kitchen with 9' island, custom cabinetry to the ceiling and a large walk-in pantry with staging counter. A large dining area with cathedral ceiling and oversized windows is smartly placed near the kitchen. Step out from the dining to the grilling patio which accesses the extended garage via a roll up door. A comfortable living room features 18' ceilings a linear fireplace and built-in cabinetry. The second level features three bedrooms including an ensuite and bedrooms separated by a large Jack & Jill with private vanity rooms. The basement finish is perfect for entertaining with a beautiful walk-up wetbar and large family room accented by an electric fireplace.