Contract Pending Welcome home to Ashbury Farm! One of the most desirable luxury home communities in the Omaha metro area. The neighborhood features oversized estate lots, rolling hills and tree-lined boulevards creating the ideal landscape for your custom home. The Ryder from Advantage Development is a massive split bedroom ranch. Soaring 10 ft ceilings and oversized windows make this open floor plan feel even more expansive. Chef's kitchen with gas range, custom wood hood and oversized pantry. Main floor flex room is perfect for your home office, music room, play room, etc. Downstairs features a gorgeous wet bar, large rec room and 2 additional bedrooms and a bathroom. All of this plus a true 4 car garage on an oversized corner lot! Model home at 11436 S 123rd Ave in Ashbury Farm open every Monday & Wednesday 3-6pm and Saturday & Sunday 1-4pm. *Prices subject to change based on total build costs and/or developer price revisions.