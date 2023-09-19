OPEN HOUSE SUN 1-3 SEPT. 17th. You won’t want to Miss this WELL maintained “One-of-a-Kind” 2 owner 1.5 story FARM offering Country Living at it’s best with SO MUCH CHARM it could be a B&B w/wine cellar in basement, paved rd/drive, 5 minutes to Shadow Lake with too many features to list! Open floor plan offers 5 large bd ALL w/walk-in closets, 4 ba, 5+ga, 2 fireplaces, stained glass, Large Master Ste w/deck, whirlpool, large walk-in closet. Built in 1929 & large addition w/updates in ’99. Original woodwork/fixtures, newer electrical hse/outbuildings, hse windows, roofs on hse & all outbuildings. Large kitchen opens to great rm w/walkout to composite deck, awning, gazebo and beautiful views! Has a ready to finish 623sqft loft over garage! The exterior is so Serene with Mature trees, landscaping, 2 gazebo’s, 56x36 BARN in GREAT condition w/concrete floors, newer wiring which could hse livestock, cars, motorhome, business, wedding venue, & so much more! MUST SEE to APPRECIATE!