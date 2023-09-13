Don't miss this meticulously maintained home in the heart of Plattsmouth! Owners completely renovated and added a major addition in 2010. Private off street parking welcomes you home, with plenty of space to build your dream garage. Walking into an open floor plan kitchen to family room will allow you to host wonderful family events. Past the family room is a theatre room complete with surround sound, perfect for a movie night! The spacious primary bedroom includes a newer, fabulous deck and overlooks the property. This property includes a second empty lot located at 311 S 11th St with plenty of space to garden or house your own chickens!
5 Bedroom Home in Plattsmouth - $332,900
