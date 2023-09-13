701 2nd Street in Scribner, Nebraska is a charming residential property nestled in a peaceful neighborhood. This single-family home offers a comfortable and inviting living space, perfect for individuals or families seeking a cozy retreat. The exterior of the house showcases a traditional design with a well-maintained facade. It features a lovely front yard with mature landscaping, adding to the curb appeal of the property. The neighborhood is known for its tranquility and friendly atmosphere. Upon entering the home, you are greeted by a spacious and bright living area. Also has a LARGE 3 Car Detached Garage with additional work space and a loft as well. Make sure to check this one out!
5 Bedroom Home in Scribner - $145,000
