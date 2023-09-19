This sprawling new home is the perfect collaboration between Tackett Custom Homes and Sunset Homes to craft the perfect family home on a lake w/ every amenity needed to enjoy! This 5500 SQFT zero entry home starts with the 2 story family room, large volume windows to take advantage of the water views, cozy fireplace and stunning custom made beams. The kitchen is truly a chefs dream with multiple ovens, pot filler, huge island, one of a kind pantry/prep kitchen and wine bar. Primary suite w/zero entry shower/wet room, and enormous closet. Oversized laundry room, and cabana bathroom, guest room and office complete the main floor. 2nd floor featuring loft w/wet bar that opens to the concrete deck with the BEST view. 2 more guest suites, fitness/5th bedroom and 2 large flex/media rooms. Every bedroom has its on on suite bathroom, full tile showers, quality finishes throughout. Large covered patio with built in kitchen. Oversized 4 car! See attached pool rendering