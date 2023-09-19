CONTRACT PENDING!Luxury lake living at its finest! This fully remodeled Westshores home is ready for its new owners. Backyard paradise with pool, fountains, fire pit, sand volleyball and palm trees! High end finishes throughout the entire home. Open floor plan with 2nd floor loft area with adjoining motherinlaw suite with kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and laundry. Basement has large bar, 2 more bedrooms, bonus room perfect for theatre or golf simulator! Garage is heated and has a car lift that lowers to basement level, and epoxy floors. So many extras! New roof, new windows, new garage doors, new exterior paint, landscaping, and much more!!
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $1,690,000
