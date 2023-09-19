This remarkable lakefront residence was awarded the prestigious Dwell Design accolade, showcasing modern architectural excellence & breathtaking natural beauty. Elegancy starts as you’re greeted by soaring ceilings & an abundance of natural light streaming through Sage floor/ceiling windows perfectly framing panoramic views of the glistening lake. Open design effortlessly creates a sense of spaciousness. The heart of the home lies in its gourmet kitchen, crafted with top-of-the-line appliances & custom cabinetry, inviting culinary enthusiasts to indulge in their passion while guests savor cuisine while experiencing the ever-changing colors of the lake. Step onto the expansive terrace, complete w/ an outdoor bar and a cozy fire pit, creating an inviting atmosphere for gathering with loved ones. This exceptional home offers endless recreational possibilities. Launch a boat from your private dock, spend afternoons fishing in the calm waters, or bask in the beauty of the lake's shoreline.