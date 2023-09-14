Priced at $565,000 & completion estimated for Dec 2023, this Evolved Structures Fuerte plan features 6 beds, 3 baths, 3 car garage, a custom entry door, custom iron railing, LVP flooring throughout the main level living space(s), Anderson 100 windows, soft close cabinets, solid surface countertops through the home, most kitchen appliances, garbage disposal w/air switch, 100% James Hardie cement board siding, covered patio, 18ft x 8ft doors = Healthy Garage Sizes w/MyQ technology openers &keypad, high efficiency HVAC system, copper water lines, sump pump & passive radon system, BIB/Blown & Spray foam insulation, sprinkler system, 3 year ServiceOne warranty. *Interior photos are of similar home*
6 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $565,000
