Kelly Construction's Hawthorne 3 will be complete in 1-2 months! Buyer can still choose some finishes if they act quickly! The main floor boasts a spacious and open living space, complete with a beautiful stone fireplace. Entertain guests in your gorgeous kitchen, all appliances included, wine fridge, and a walk-in pantry. Retreat to your spacious primary suite, HEATED floors in bathroom w/soaker tub, walk-in shower, dual vanities, and a massive walk-in closet. The lower level is the perfect spot for hosting guests, complete with a wet bar and a large open living space with yet another cozy fireplace. HEATED 3-car garage with 16 ft ceilings and hot & cold water. Enjoy the beautiful scenery from your HUGE extended covered deck, with no back yard neighbors to disturb your peace. Builder warranty + 3 Year Service One Home Warranty!