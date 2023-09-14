This ranch house is a situated on a South facing lot with covered deck and walkout basement! 6bedrooms and plenty of living space.As you enter the house, you are greeted by an impressive open-plan living area that is perfect for entertaining guests.Living room boasts large windows that provide plenty of natural light &fireplace wrapped in stone.Upgraded kitchen w/modern appliances,gas stove, double ovens,&separate beverage fridge Bedrooms are generously sized& feature plush carpeting &large closets. Primary suite large windows, walk-in closet, &en suite bathroom w/double vanity &tiled walk-in shower. LL includes wet bar w/island + fireplace. 3 add. bedrooms + full bathroom. Outdoor space has large covered deck w/ maintenance free material and a large backyard w/stunning views of the surrounding hills. The 3-car garage provides ample storage space, and the laundry room comes equipped with a folding area &drop zone.