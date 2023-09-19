MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE. SHOWINGS BY PRIVATE APPOINTMENT ONLY. Build your dream home with iCON Homes! This 1.5 story custom is the perfect blend of function & luxury & is complete w/ an in-ground pool & finished basement. You will love the open great room w/ a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace. The kitchen features a huge island, custom soft-close cabinetry, & walk-in pantry. The main floor also includes the primary suite, an office, & a pool room w/ 1/2 bath. The 2nd floor has 4 additional bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, & a loft area. Walk-in closets for all bedrooms & laundry rooms on both the main & 2nd level. The basement adds another bedroom, a workout room, bathroom, bar, and rec room space. This home truly has it all...space, high-end finishes, & an amazing floor plan! LOT NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE.
6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $1,160,000
