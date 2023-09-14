Linden Estates Masterpiece. As soon as you walk into the 2-story open entrance - prepare to be impressed! Impeccably remodeled from floor to ceiling (literally new hardwood floors and ceiling chandeliers)! Updated kitchen & formal dining with new appliances, vent hood, soft close drawers, lighting, etc. Primary suite includes 2 w/in closets, sitting room, private deck & Tray ceiling. 5-Piece on suite with soaker tub, dual sinks, make up counter, fireplace & new walk-in shower. The 2nd floor boast 3 more large bedrooms, 2 baths (including a Jack-N-Jill) and loft living space. Exterior features Davinci roof, circle drive, new landscaping and flat main driveway. AMA
6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $1,400,000
