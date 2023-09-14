AATLA; AMA. Quality, comfort and style abound in this thoughtfully-designed one-owner home situated atop 10 acres w/ 360 degree views. High quality finishes include heated limestone & porcelain flooring, custom rift sawn oak & alder cabinetry, "Smart Home" HVAC, A/V & security. Stucco/stone exterior, concrete roof, lightning protection system. Main level primary suite has updated, spa-like bath w/ free-standing tub, double vanities and large walk-in shower, spacious walk-in closet & access to veranda. Main level great room w/14 foot coffered ceiling & large, Cantera stone gas log fireplace. French doors open to formal living room/den, office or music room. Cozy screened porch w/stone fireplace. Kitchen features newer Miele induction cooktop, Bosch double oven & warming drawer, quartzite countertops, backsplash, plumbing & light fixtures. Private lower-level office. Separate 3776 sq ft gym/sports court.
6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $2,000,000
