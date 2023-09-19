This stunning all Stone custom 1.5-story home on Shadow Ridge 16th fairway, boasts over 12,000 sq ft of luxurious living space, including 6 BRs 10 baths, and 6 garage spaces. As you enter the home, you'll be greeted by a grand foyer and amazing custom staircase. You will marvel in the details. Main floor office, dining room open to the grand living space. Chefs kitchen with plethora of cabinets and counter space, sunroom and hearth room to relax in. The primary BR is a true oasis, with a luxurious en suite bath w/private veranda, 2 closets and laundry. The 2nd floor bdrms with exquisite details and all ensuites. The W/O basement is a true entertainer's dream, featuring a full kitchen, rec room, office, game rm, exercise rm, and 5th BR. Step outside to enjoy the beautiful in-ground pool and patio areas. The property also includes a separate guest house for additional living space and privacy. Over an ACRE lot enjoy the beautiful views of the surrounding area. Home includes an elevator.