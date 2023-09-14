Location! Location! New Construction ranch-must see! 5 car garage and oversized lot! This home has a large open main level with vaulted ceilings and a modern farmhouse feel. White cabinet kitchen with quartz countertops, gas range, double ovens plus extra beverage/wine fridge. Tons of natural light looking out onto covered patio. Real hardwood floors in family room and kitchen. Primary bedroom on one side of the home which also has vaulted ceilings and TWO walk in closets with a large walk in shower. Laundry room is accessible from primary closet! Two additional bedrooms on other side of home, both with fantastic closets and easy bathroom access. Finished basement with large bar and family room, perfect for entertaining! 3 additional bedrooms and bathroom. Over 2000 sq feet on main level- fantastic home waiting for you!
6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $714,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
New Price and New Carpet!!! Plus, Up to $3,000 in allowable buyers closing cost paid by the seller!! Just move into this highly sought after F…
This three-bedroom ranch home on a corner lot in South Omaha is ready for its new owners. There's so much potential here, spacious corner lot,…
Prime Commercial Space in High Traffic Area Welcome to a rare opportunity to secure a commercial space in the heart of Council Bluffs. This re…
Proudly presenting The Pointe House, an incredible one of a kind architectural masterpiece sitting on nearly 11 acres overlooking the Missouri…
Great location, minutes from downtown, midtown crossing and the interstate. This 3 bedrooms, 2 baths , 1 1/2 story has been completely renovat…