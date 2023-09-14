New functional floorplan with private backing yard back to dense trees! Fantastic location with side-car garage and desirable lot. High vaulted ceiling greet you upon entering with a wall of windows looking out to privacy. Large kitchen with center island and walk-in hidden pantry. Soft close drawers and cabinets. Primary bedroom on one side of home with 2 additional bedrooms on the other side. Lower level has wet bar with island plus cozy fireplace in rec room by the walk out slider door. 3 additional bedrooms and bathroom. Quiet street and easy interstate access. Completion September 2023.