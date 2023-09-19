If you are looking for beauty, land and ample living space, this is the home for you. This remarkable property has 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a soaring 2 story great room and the kitchen of your DREAMS! Chefs kitchen features all new counters, cabinets, lighting and appliances! Travel to the spacious great room with a cozy fireplace and views of the striking backyard. Heading over to the primary suite with a phenomenal, newly renovated, primary bathroom and large walk-in closet space. Main floor features two bedrooms & an office. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms & an additional full bathroom. Lower level features a huge entertainment space and two additional bedrooms. Home sits on a gorgeous 1.31 acre, fenced, corner lot featuring beautiful mature landscaping and abundant flowers. Love to golf? Walk over to Hilltop Country Club right next door! The home sits across the street from hole 5. Take in all this amazing Wahoo property has to offer - Home is calling! Showings begin July 5th