‘Open book’ approach leads to Supportworks breakthrough

Supportworks Inc. places strong emphasis on continued improvement — both among individual employees and as a company.
Its efforts paid off this year, with a Top 5 finish among medium-sized companies in the 2020 Best Places to Work in Omaha survey.
“Every year we take feedback … and every year we’ve chipped away at different things,” said Dave Thrasher, president of Supportworks, which supplies construction materials and expertise to contractors. “It’s pretty rewarding to have it finally pay off.”
Culture
Culture, Thrasher said, is more than perks, though the company offers its share.
“When we think about culture, it’s really about people interacting with leadership and people interacting with each other,” he said.
Openness and transparency help with the three qualities that define Supportworks’ culture: trust, pride and camaraderie.
Thanks to what Thrasher called an “open book” approach, employees trust that the company is succeeding and they gain pride by knowing their work is making a difference. By encouraging openness among team members, they also gain a sense of camaraderie.
Growth
Supportworks has seen noteworthy growth since it was formed in 2008. The workforce has expanded from five to about 90 employees. However, the company doesn’t strive for boundless growth. On the contrary, Thrasher said, Supportworks emphasizes sustainable growth on an annual basis.
Supportworks does not want to grow at such a rapid rate that its services decline in quality.
At the same time, growth is not simply about headcount or profit, Thrasher said. Supportworks offers coaching and resources to help employees grow in their careers. The company strives to constantly improve by using the Best Places to Work in Omaha survey and other metrics.
Community
Supportworks embraces what the Thrasher family calls “One Community.” Among other practices, it matches employee donations to nonprofits up to $500. It also assists charities that operate in the same industry, such as Habitat for Humanity.
Supportworks Inc.
2020 Best Places to Work in Omaha ranking: Fifth place, companies with 25 to 200 employees
Offices: 11850 Valley Ridge Drive, Papillion
Employees: 91
Primary business: Supplies products, technology and business practices to contractors in foundation and concrete repair
