This editorial appears on Bloomberg Opinion.
President Donald Trump is intent on punishing other nations for “ripping off” the United States in trade. Their governments aren’t exactly falling into line. They’re getting on with promoting trade without the United States.
Last week, countries in Asia and Europe showed that they can work to expand trade all by themselves. In Tokyo, leaders from Japan and the European Union signed an agreement to create one of the world’s largest free-trade zones, covering 30 percent of global output and nearly 40 percent of global trade. In Bangkok, negotiators from 16 countries including China, Japan, Australia and India resumed talks on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP.
Both agreements gained momentum after Trump’s inauguration and subsequent attacks on the multilateral trading system. Neither includes the United States.
Granted, both pacts are narrow, old-fashioned free-trade agreements, focused largely on reducing tariffs. The EU’s deal with Japan will take years to phase in. Tariffs are already low, so the benefits won’t be dramatic: One recent study predicted a gain in of 0.2 percent a year over 10 years in Japan’s gross domestic product and less than 0.1 percent for the EU.
Any final RCEP agreement is likely to be even less ambitious, given opposition from India to lower tariffs on goods and from countries in Southeast Asia to liberalizing services. Neither pact includes the kind of 21st-century standards set out in the original version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Still, modest gains are better than no gains — and better by far than the losses that will result from U.S. moves to curb trade. For particular industries, the benefits will be substantial. European vintners, cheesemakers and pork farmers will see tariffs on their exports slashed; Japanese carmakers will gain new access to European markets. The EU estimates exports of processed food to Japan will swell by 180 percent; Japan’s government predicts the pact will lead to nearly 300,000 new jobs.
In both, simpler rules of origin will make life easier for companies, especially smaller ones, seeking to export goods to multiple markets. And every new trade pact preserves momentum toward greater openness globally. The EU is hoping now to strike deals with Australia and New Zealand, as well as countries in Latin America.
As with the TPP, the United States loses out when new rules of trade are written without its participation. In the shorter term, higher U.S. tariffs raise costs and put many U.S. producers at a disadvantage. The more U.S. protectionism ramps up, while Asia and Europe lower their barriers to each other’s goods, the less competitive production based in the United States will become. This is not a formula for raising American living standards.
The good news for the rest of the world is that movement toward more liberal trade can proceed with or without the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.