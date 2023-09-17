Our nation is facing an immigration crisis; however, it is not solely what you think it is. Today’s column addresses the complex nature of our country’s immigration crisis from my viewpoint as a conservative, second-generation American. Let me be clear about one thing: As the son of immigrants who came to America to escape an oppressive, Communist government, I am not opposed to immigration.

But uncontrolled immigration in violation of America’s laws is a serious problem on many fronts. The current situation on our southern border presents significant public safety, social and economic challenges for the U.S. and Nebraska. As Gov. Pillen stated in a press release last month about the return of Nebraska National Guard troops from a southern border deployment: “We are border states in that when problems are not stopped at the border, they become issues for other states to manage, even Nebraska.”

The public safety challenges stemming from uncontrolled immigration across our southern border are the result of significant numbers of people with criminal records entering our country. Official statistics from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) regarding arrests of “criminal noncitizens” since fiscal year 2020 are startling. “Criminal noncitizen” is USCBP’s term for people who have been convicted of one or more crimes in the U.S. or abroad prior to being arrested — it does not include convictions for conduct that is not a crime in the U.S.

USCBP data shows that the number of criminal noncitizens arrested has steadily increased, from 2,438 arrests in fiscal year 2020 to 10,810 so far in FY 2023. It is significant to note that the number of criminal non-citizen arrests had steadily decreased from 8,531 in FY 2017 through FY 2020.

USCBP data for FY 2022 regarding the types of crime committed by criminal non-citizens illustrates the severity of the problem: 1,142 were convicted for assault, battery, or domestic violence; 896 for burglary, robbery larceny, theft or fraud; 1,614 for driving under the influence; 62 for homicide or manslaughter; 2,239 for illegal drug possession or trafficking; 6,797 for illegal entry or re-entry; 309 for illegal weapons possession, transport or trafficking; 365 for sex offenses; and 2,891 for other crimes. These numbers represent criminal noncitizens who have been caught; no one knows how many escaped detection and now reside in the United States.

Former USCBP chief Mark Morgan, who is a friend and fellow retired FBI executive, was recently quoted by a conservative news website, “The Center Square,” as saying: “In many areas, there are 80% or more fewer Border Patrol agents on the line because they’re relegated to doing administrative work processing and releasing the millions of illegal aliens they’ve apprehended. Fewer agents on the line means more criminals will get thorough undetected.” Morgan continued to say: “It’s common sense. There have been more than 1.7 million total got-aways in the past 29 months. The number of murderers, rapists, pedophiles, aggravated felons, and gang members among the got-aways who now call the U.S. home is staggering and should terrify us all.”

While the public safety challenges posed by uncontrolled immigration are consequential, the social and economic challenges are no less daunting. An Aug. 10 New York Times article stated that New York City Mayor Eric Adams has called it a humanitarian crisis that will cost the city about $12 billion over three years. The article also said the mayor had declared a state of emergency and the city’s homeless shelters are running out of room. Recent TV news stories have shown video of rows of homeless immigrants sleeping on the street outside of a shelter intake center. To be sure, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has contributed to NYC’s problem by sending thousands of undocumented immigrants to the city; however, according to the New York Times article, “Mr. Abbott’s buses account for only a small fraction of the people who have arrived” in New York.

Uncontrolled immigration is clearly a problem; however, the dichotomy is that the U.S. needs more immigration to offset our declining birth rate. According to the Brookings Institute, quarterly births in the U.S. have been steadily declining for many years. Over the long term, the decline in births will result in fewer workers, particularly in skilled trades and professional fields, and declining tax revenues. Coupled with an aging U.S. population which will likely require more health-related services, this could have dire consequences for our society and economy. Many of our societal assumptions and national policies are built on the expectation that we will have a lot of young people and fewer older people — a large workforce to support the growing needs of the elderly.

For those who think advocating for immigration reform is racist, it is significant to note that a 2021 Pew Research Center article stated that “Latinos broadly agree that the U.S. immigration system needs an overhaul, with large shares saying it requires major changes (53%) or needs to be completely rebuilt (29%).” The Pew article further noted the nonpartisan nature of this sentiment, saying that “at least three-quarters of Latinos in both political parties say the immigration system needs major changes or a total rebuild.”