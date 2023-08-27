After singer Warren Zevon was diagnosed with a fatal illness, he appeared on David Letterman’s show. Dave asked Warren what he knew in his condition that Dave didn’t know in his. After a brief pause, Zevon answered: “Enjoy every sandwich.”

For some reason I thought of that this morning when I saw the devastation in Maui after the fires consumed the village of Lahaina. The people there woke up that morning not knowing that day could be their last or, if they did survive, their lives would be forever changed.

For most of us, our lives are pretty good. I doubt any of us would trade our realities for the realities in Maui, or Ukraine, or the lives of some refugees fleeing a violent Third World country. The fragility of life in those places reminds us to enjoy and be grateful for our lives — and develop the perspective that lets us put some of our petty disagreements aside.

It’s important to remember that as we head into the next political season. We are going to be inundated with TV ads and internet memes telling us how bad the other person and party are. I see no indication that things will be any less negative than what we’ve seen in the past.

The political parties will try to divide us into teams, where one side is better than the other side. In reality, both sides have pluses and minuses. Both sides have good ideas and bad ones. No one party has the market cornered on integrity or results.

I’m sure that over the years the families in Lahaina argued about politics. Friendships were lost over political disagreements. Even though they lived in a tropical paradise, I have no doubt that many residents found things to complain about.

After all, why would they be any different than the rest of us? But I’m also sure all of that seems irrelevant now.

I seriously doubt as the first responders with cadaver dogs walk through the rubble searching for the remains of bodies burnt beyond recognition, that anybody gives a damn about how the victims felt about Drag Queen Story Hour or Hunter Biden’s laptop. I seriously doubt that any volunteer will refuse to work alongside another volunteer just because they have different political beliefs, are of a different race, ethnicity, religion, sexuality or gender. Things that too many people seem to get worked up about when they aren’t dealing with real problems.

It’s important that we pay attention to the news.

That we follow what’s going on with our elected leaders. It’s important that we work for what we believe in.

But it’s also important to remember what’s important.

That just because someone has different views than you, as long as those views aren’t being used to hurt other people, they are not the enemy. They are fellow Americans with a different point of view.

It shouldn’t take a natural disaster to get people to work side by side. But maybe, just maybe, we can take the example of this tragedy to remember that we are all in this crazy world together — all dealing with the trials and tribulations of everyday life.

We never know what tomorrow may bring. Too often, we worry about things we either can’t control or have no real bearing on our lives. So keep this in mind as we head into the political season, when they will look at ways to excite and divide us.

Let’s try to take a look at the bigger picture — and enjoy every sandwich.