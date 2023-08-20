As the nation approaches another presidential election cycle, the election conspiracy movement that mushroomed after the last national election shows no signs of abating.

Many Americans are still convinced that the 2020 election was rigged and caused former President Trump to lose. An Associated Press poll finds only 22% of Republicans have high confidence that votes in the upcoming presidential election will be counted accurately compared with 71% of Democrats. This underscores the partisan divide fueled by a relentless campaign of lies related to the 2020 election.

Trump campaign officials and others filed but lost at least sixty-three lawsuits contesting the election processes, vote counting and the vote certification process in selected states. Nearly all the suits were dismissed or dropped due to lack of evidence. Judges, lawyers and other observers described the suits as “frivolous” and “without merit.” Many of the judges who dismissed the lawsuits were even appointed by Trump.

According to The Washington Post, President Donald Trump’s onslaught of falsehoods about the November 2020 election misled millions of Americans, undermined faith in the electoral system, sparked a deadly riot — and left taxpayers with a large and growing bill. In Nebraska’s Sarpy County, for example, a six-month investigation into election complaints concluded last month. The county spent $80,000 and found no widespread fraud or criminal wrongdoing.

According to Nick Corasaniti with The New York Times: “The current battle over voting rights — who gets to vote, how votes are cast and counted, who oversees the process — has turned what was once the humdrum machine room of United States democracy into a central partisan battlefield with enormous stakes for the future of American democracy.” Past statements by GOP leaders, including Trump, that allowing more people to vote will make it harder for Republicans to win, reveal a sinister justification for more stringent voting requirements.

Most state legislatures have wrapped up their 2023 sessions. It’s clear that it will be easier for voters in some states to cast a ballot, but in other states it will be harder. According to a tally by the Brennan Center for Justice, as many as 29 legislative proposals to restrict voting or interfere with election administration were signed into law or await a governor’s signature. Meanwhile, 23 bills to expand access to voting became law or are on governors’ desks.

In Nebraska, despite little evidence of fraud in the state’s elections, a small group of wealthy Nebraska Republican donors started a petition drive to put a voter identification proposal on the 2022 general election ballot. The effort was successful with 65% of voters supporting the initiative.

LB 514 was passed by the 2023 Legislature to codify provisions of the 2022 ballot initiative. Nebraska’s voter ID law is “middle of the road” in terms of ease of compliance.

The new identification requirements give voters a variety of options.

It is commendable that absentee voting procedures did not change significantly. However, getting an ID within five working days after an election to make a provisional ballot count will be difficult for people in poverty, persons working multiple jobs and the elderly with transportation issues. Nebraska’s new law will be used in the 2024 general election.

There is no doubt that more legal disputes will arise under the new voter ID law than Nebraska experienced under the previous election requirements. With so little election fraud in Nebraska, are the increased voter hassles and $3.5 million implementation cost over the next two years of real value to our state?