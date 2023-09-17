Last Tuesday, the Omaha City Council had the opportunity to make history by appointing the city’s first Latino representative. They could have selected Rebecca Barrientos-Patlan, a Republican, or me, a Democrat. Instead, they chose the politically expedient option and maintained the status quo. Their decision is an affront to Omaha’s Latino community and underscores the deep racial inequities that still plague our city.

Latinos account for more than 15% of Omaha’s population and are one of the fastest growing demographics in the metro area. Yet we have zero representation on the city council or in most positions of power in local government. This stark lack of representation perpetuates the cycle of marginalization of Latinos in civic life. Without a seat at the table, the more than 73,000 Latinos in Omaha will continue to be deprived of an advocate fighting for our needs and priorities. An important fact not to be omitted: District 4, the seat in question, is mostly southeast Omaha, where 53% of all Omaha Latinos reside.

The council’s vote illustrates that many of our leaders still fail to grasp the fundamental importance of diversity in positions of power. Latino elected officials bring invaluable perspectives shaped by the lived experiences of our community. We face distinct challenges related to immigration, language access, cultural displacement and more. I can attest to the validity of this (and did, during my public interview as one of five finalists for the appointment). Without direct representation, these issues easily fall by the wayside.

Some council members justified their vote by arguing they chose the “best candidate.” This rationale rings hollow when both Latino candidates they passed over have long records of public service and leadership credentials that more than qualified either of us for the role. When our leaders, regardless of political party, actively choose to overlook qualified Latino candidates time and again, it sends the message that our capabilities and merit are not valued. It sends the message that Latino-Americans are not valued, again, regardless of party.

This constant pattern of exclusion has grave implications for the future of our beloved city. Omaha’s young Latinos are watching and losing faith that the system will ever allow them an equal voice. How can we expect future generations to engage civically when the pathway into public leadership seems all but closed off? The resulting disillusionment ripples out and suppresses Latino voter turnout, participation in civic groups, and confidence in local government. The resulting disenfranchisement ripples yet again and negatively impacts quality of life, economic development, and public safety. Want to reverse the brain drain in Omaha? Start by making sure we’re included in Omaha’s decisions.

The council members who made their respective decisions may not have intended to cause such harm. Implicit biases often lurk unrealized in even the best-intentioned public servants. But impact matters more than intent. Omaha’s leaders must recognize how their lack of representation marginalizes the Latino community.

Some will argue that ethnicity or race should not matter — we should just elect the “best” people. In an ideal world, this would be true. One day, I genuinely and sincerely hope it will be. But centuries of racial oppression cannot be undone in a few decades. Representation does matter, especially for groups who have been historically excluded. Seeing leaders who share your identity and lived experience builds crucial trust and engagement.

Still not convinced? Go watch the public interviews and decide for yourself who the “best” candidates were.

The City Council must acknowledge the grave mistake they made. This wake-up call highlights the need for deep, systemic change. Our leaders should commit to taking tangible steps like: reforming hiring practices, implementing implicit bias training, expanding Latino community outreach, and recruiting Latino candidates to run for office. Omaha’s Latino community deserves so much better from our local government. We have waited far too long for equitable representation and it is unacceptable for our leaders to continue delaying progress.