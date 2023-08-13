Every school year matters for Nebraska’s nearly 135,000 school-age children growing up in poverty, and their pathway out of poverty hinges on a good education.

That is why we support Nebraska’s Opportunity Scholarships Act (Legislative Bill 753) and oppose the petition drive attempting to roll back the law.

Research has shown that, as early as kindergarten, the right classroom setting can not only impact a child’s literacy and success in high school, but it can also lead to higher earnings, increased college attendance and a better quality of life.

Education is a powerful catalyst for our students and communities alike. The child who thrives in K-12 finds so many doors open to him or her here in Nebraska and beyond, in colleges and universities, in construction and skilled trades.

But sadly for too many families, the right classroom for their child is just out of reach. And a lack of options perpetuates the disparity in education that keeps children in low-income households from flourishing.

Currently, one in five Nebraska students qualifying for free and reduced lunch will not graduate high school on time — increasing their likelihood of being unemployed and struggling to realize their potential.

In higher-income families, only one in 10 students fail to finish high school in four years.

We must do everything we can to help parents without means send their children to the school that best meets their needs.

Under LB 753, Nebraska can offer a real way forward for more young people in our state. This Opportunity Scholarship program offers Nebraskans a tax credit for their contributions to organizations which help families in need choose a private or parochial school.

This law prioritizes the families who need it most. Opportunity Scholarships can provide another option for a single mother working two jobs while raising two children on $30,000 a year or the parents hoping for a fresh start for their child who has endured bullying.

It seems cruel to take this opportunity away from even one child.

Funds for these scholarships come from the private sector — offering our state the chance to expand overall education opportunities while engaging more residents in directly supporting the common good.

Our experience as educators has shown us firsthand how disadvantaged children can overcome barriers when given the opportunity. The right teacher and the right classroom can empower these students to defy the limitations of poverty.

Both of us know this is already happening in Catholic and private schools across Nebraska.

We should not underestimate the ripple effect that can occur when we empower these families and when we ignite the confidence within these children to achieve great things.

Nebraska parents deserve the opportunity to ensure their child learns in the classroom most equipped to transform their future — regardless of whether that’s at a Catholic school.

If we are to advance the cause of justice in our state, we must continue finding ways to support families persevering with dignity through the trials of poverty. LB753 is another lifeline for them.

Let’s not take away a real source of hope that will help more children realize their God-given potential.