In a time when divisions seem to dominate our society, the Tri-Faith Initiative and the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Religious Studies Department are set to host the second annual Race, Religion, and Social Justice Conference (RRSJ). This two-day event, to be held on June 7 and 8, 2023, on the Tri-Faith Commons in Omaha, presents a unique opportunity for our diverse community to come together and address the pressing issues of our time under the theme, “Building Bridges of Hope.”

As Jeremy Fricke, Tri-Faith Initiative vice president of mission advancement, rightly said, “Belonging and building trust is essential to any thriving community. The RRSJ Conference provides a platform for diverse communities, professions and individuals to share, connect and belong with one another. It creates an environment where voices are heard, perspectives are respected, and common ground is discovered. Through open dialogue, mutual education, and collaborative efforts, we can bridge the divides that hinder progress and work together toward a brighter future.”

The importance of this conference cannot be overstated. It aims to explore the intersections between race, religion and social justice across various sectors of society. By inviting representatives from different fields, such as nonprofit organizations, civic leaders, educators, artists, religious communities and scholars, the RRSJ Conference seeks to foster multi-sector approaches in addressing these critical matters. This inclusive approach ensures that a wide range of perspectives and expertise are brought to the table, enriching the conversations and expanding our collective understanding.

One of the highlights of the conference is the lineup of distinguished speakers and presenters. Clint Smith, a renowned poet, and speaker, will deliver the keynote address, captivating the audience with his insightful words and powerful verses. From breakout sessions to the midday panel of local leaders, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions, share experiences, and learn from the following local leaders: Ferial Pearson, assistant professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha UNO, teacher education; Dr. Peter Szto, professor of social work at the Grace Abbott School of Social Work, UNO; Taylor Keen, managing partner at Talon Strategy, founder of Sacred Seed; Yanira Garcia, senior associate strategic implementations at First National Bank of Omaha; Justin Payne, instructor of music history and voice at UNO, minister of music at Pleasant Green Baptist Church; Scott Littky, executive director at the Institute of Holocaust Education. “Embracing the wisdom of diverse religious scholars illuminates the path towards understanding, unity, and healing. From combating Islamophobia to promoting interfaith collaboration, addressing mental health and racial injustice, and fostering inclusivity, the invaluable knowledge shared by these scholars guides us towards a future rooted in compassion, respect, and the celebration of our shared humanity,” said Paul Williams, UNO religious studies scholar, and Tri-Faith board member.

RRSJ Conference strives to make participation accessible to everyone. Registration fees are available at various prices, ensuring affordability for individuals from different backgrounds. Students can attend for free, and scholarships are available upon request, removing financial barriers and promoting inclusivity. Additionally, the provision of snacks throughout the day and the presence of food trucks in the commons area ensure that attendees can focus on the valuable content without logistical concerns. The impact of this conference goes beyond the two-day event itself. The conversations sparked, and the connections made during this gathering have the potential to reverberate throughout our community and beyond. By addressing the complex issues at the crossroads of race, religion, and social justice, we equip ourselves with the knowledge and tools necessary to build a more inclusive and equitable society.

Conference logistics partner Gloria Epps, representative of UNO, said “We are grateful to be a part of a community that came together to envision and co-create this conference — a space where people of diverse intersectional identities can gather, share their stories, work together, and show up for one another. It is a testament to the power of collaboration and collective action, reminding us that when we join hands and hearts, we have the capacity to ignite positive change.” For their support of the June 7 event, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Omaha has been designated Tri-Faith Initiative’s 2023 Bridge Builder sponsor; Google data centers has been designated the conference accessibility sponsor; Boys Town has been designated the conference registration supporter; and CHI Health, the Greater Omaha Chamber, and the Nebraska Episcopal Diocese have all been designated justice sponsors.

In the words of Tri-Faith Chair and DEI advocate Joe Gerstandt, “When we engage in discussions about race, religion, and social justice, we challenge ourselves to confront uncomfortable truths and seek meaningful change. The RRSJ Conference offers a safe space for such discussions, where difficult conversations can take place and transformative ideas can emerge. It is through these courageous dialogues that we dismantle barriers, challenge systemic inequities, and lay the groundwork for a more just and inclusive society.”

