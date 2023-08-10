Child trafficking is a disturbing reality that demands our attention and understanding to protect the most vulnerable among us.

While recent movies like “Sounds of Freedom” have succeeded in generating public interest and raising awareness about this issue, it is vital to recognize that cinematic portrayals may not fully capture the true complexities of child trafficking. As an organization dedicated to advocating for children, Project Harmony works closely with at-risk youth and witnesses firsthand the diverse challenges these victims face every day.

Contrary to sensationalized depictions of strangers snatching children from public places, the reality is that child sex trafficking hides in plain sight across all communities. The majority of youth who fall victim to trafficking are emotionally vulnerable due to past traumatic experiences such as sexual abuse, physical abuse, unstable living situations characterized by domestic violence or substance abuse. Often, these young individuals do not initially know their traffickers but meet them through social media platforms or on the streets when they run away from their current circumstances.

While in some cases, they might have been kicked out of their homes, it is more common for these youth to be seeking something they lack, such as basic needs for love, food, shelter, and care. Traffickers prey on these vulnerabilities, providing for their unmet needs and manipulating them into believing they will receive the care they have been deprived of, thus building a relationship of trust. Subsequently, they use psychological manipulation, financial incentives, persuasion, drugs, violence, or physical control to retain and exploit their victims. This harsh reality extends beyond the dramatic scenarios portrayed in movies, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive support systems to protect these innocent lives.

In 2022, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children responded to a staggering 19,000 reports of possible child sex trafficking. While this number is deeply concerning, it also reflects the efforts of those who recognized the signs and took action to report it. Identifying signs of child sex trafficking — such as possessing large amounts of cash, prepaid cards, hotel keys, or multiple cell phones, lacking identification, showing signs of coaching when speaking to others, having tattoos symbolizing money or ownership, and evidence of living out of a suitcase in motels or cars — is crucial in combating this grave issue.

At Project Harmony, we have assembled a team of city, county, state and federal representatives from law enforcement, health and human services and prosecutors all partnering with forensic interviewers, advocates, and mental health providers to provide a synchronized response. We have also engaged and link with other community agencies to come together and respond in coordination with this critical issue. In this response we have witnessed firsthand that assisting trafficking survivors is a complex and lengthy process. Our approach involves targeted outreach to at-risk populations often identified by schools and other systems, and the community.

I welcome the opportunity films such as “Sounds of Freedom” have provided — opening the door to the world of child trafficking and generating overall concern. Let us seize this opportunity to shed light on the face of child trafficking in Omaha. By distinguishing fact from fiction and recognizing the diverse profiles of victims, we can unite as a community to protect and empower these youth.

Together, let us take action, learn the facts, and “Be the Someone” these youth need — recognizing their cries for help. Only then can we truly create the sounds of freedom for all child trafficking victims, harnessing the power of awareness to bring about positive and lasting change.