It’s easy to be frustrated with the present status of our nation’s immigration policies — or lack thereof.

We read of thousands of foreign nationals who are headed to our southern border, or who recently entered without much or any screening process. In fiscal year 2022, the number of U.S. border encounters totaled 2,214,652. On an average day, Customs and Border Protection personnel nationwide have 1,152 enforcement encounters at ports of entry and 6,068 enforcement encounters away from those official entry points.

Some of those encounters result in expulsions. But many border-crossers are allowed to remain in the country after a future date is set for a court appearance, which may or may not occur. Additionally, on an average day CBP seizes $217,000 in illicit currency and 2,895 pounds of drugs.

The notion of opening our borders to everyone who can get here is not an immigration policy. Rather, it is an abdication of responsibility. Allowing an unrestricted flow of persons leaving Latin American countries is not fair, practical, sustainable, or successful. It is a band-aid approach for a problem that is much more complicated.

But on the the other hand, we have a present immigration policy that isn’t fair to those who want to do it the right way.

Our policies place insufficient numerical limits for persons who are waiting legally to immigrate. For example, an unmarried son or daughter of a United States citizen who applied to immigrate in December 2014 would only now be receiving their immigrant visa or becoming a permanent resident, since there are so few slots each year compared to the number of applicants.

The waiting period to immigrate as the spouse or child of a permanent resident is nearly three years. The wait to immigrate as the brother or sister of a U.S. citizen is more than 16 years.

In my opinion, we are treating the relatives of U.S. citizens and the spouses and children of lawful permanent residents disrespectfully with these exceptionally long waiting periods.

If that isn’t bad enough, how about the manner we are treating interpreters and former U.S. government contract employees in Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and elsewhere — people who risked their lives by assisting our military and our government agencies? The processing of these compelling and deserving cases should be expedited more than present efforts.

Likewise, let’s increase the number of refugees admitted into the U.S. In recent years we have seen a dramatic reduction in the numbers of persons admitted into the U.S. as refugees. In the 2016 fiscal year, the United States admitted 84,989 refugees into the U.S. But in the 2021 fiscal year, we admitted 11,454 refugees.

The men and women of Citizen and Immigration Services have the personnel and know how to make the screening process expedient, efficient and secure. Let’s allow them to do their job, and let’s make a lifesaving difference for those fleeing persecution on account of their race, religion or nationality.

As a nation, we have long been a beacon of welcoming persons who are fleeing civil war or persecution. Indeed, our Statue of Liberty is inscribed with these words written by Emma Lazarus in 1883: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore.”

Congress also should overhaul our immigration system to allow for an increase in legal immigration for employment-based non-immigrants and immigrants, and for family-sponsored immigrants. This is especially important in areas that support our national interests — technology, medical providers, national security and more.

America was built and has thrived on the contributions made by millions of immigrants. Let’s honor that tradition by increasing legal immigration. At the same time, let’s uphold the rule of law and protect our borders.

Protecting our borders and being a safe haven to those seeking a better way of life for their family do not have to be mutually exclusive. Rather, we can be a cohesive, law-abiding country whose fabric is interwoven with rich, diverse cultures united as one nation, valuing our American freedoms, and working together for the common good.